Golf
ROCKPORT 118, MANCHESTER ESSEX 107
ROCKPORT 100, PENTUCKET 52
The Vikings move to 7-4 with Monday’s win win at Rockport Golf Club and Tuesday’s win on the road, Manchester Essex drops to 3-7.
Brooks Slingluff led Rockport with 25 points followed by Ty Bouchie with 24, Alex Kesterson with 19 and James Colbert with 18 in the Manchester Essex win. Gray West led all scorers with 27 points for Manchester Essex, Matt Graeter had 18.
The Vikings are right back in action on Wednesday at Georgetown (3:30 p.m.). The Hornets host Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
ROCKPORT 2, SALEM ACADEMY 1
The Vikings move to 5-2-1 with Monday’s road win, opening up a 2-0 lead in the first half and holding off a second half push from Salem Academy.
The team returns to action next Tuesday at Manchester Essex (7 p.m.).
MALDEN 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 7-2 with Monday’s non-conference loss on the road. The team returns to action on Thursday at home against Salem (7:15 p.m.).