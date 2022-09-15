Golf
ROCKPORT 124, GEORGETOWN 123
ROCKPORT 119, NORTH READING 11
The Vikings move to 5-2 on the season, squeaking out a nail-biter against the Royals on Wednesday at Rockport Golf Club and picking up a CAL crossover win on the road Thursday..
Brooks Slingluff led Rockport with 23 points against Georgetown. Ty Bouchie, Sam Kesterson and Jackson Colbert all had 21 while James Colbert and Alex Kesterson had 19.
Bouchie had 25 in the North Reading win with Slingluff and Alex Kesterson scoring 23 each and Jameson Colbert with 22.
The Vikings host Gloucester on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 1, PENTUCKET 0
The Hornets move to 2-2 with their second straight win.
Becket Spencer scored the Manchester Essex goal with an assist from Sam Bothwell. Finn Lawler had a big game at center back, controlling the defense and slowing down a high powered Pentucket offense. Finn Birkeland and Logan DeSouza played well at inside back with Brady Gagnon playing well at striker.
The Hornets return to action on Tuesday at Newburyport (4 p.m.).