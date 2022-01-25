Boys Hockey
NORTH READING 3 ROCKPORT 2
The Vikings (4-7) hung tough against one of the Cape Ann League’s best squads but fell just short.
Aiden Arnold and Jack Guelli scored the Rockport goals with Arnold adding an assist as well. Theo Parianos and Gio Recupero had assists.
Rockport hosts Pentucket on Saturday at Talbot Rink (4 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 67 NORTH READING 61
Manchester Essex moves to 9-1 on the season with its fifth straight win, taking the battle of the Hornets on Tuesday night. Manchester Essex travels to Rockport on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
NEWBURYPORT 72 ROCKPORT 37
The Vikings (0-12) had trouble with a strong Clippers squad in CAL crossover action.
Bowen Slingluff led the way with seven points, Benan Murdock chipped in 10. Rockport returns to action on Friday at home against Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.).