Boys Hockey
ROCKPORT 5, LYNN 1
The Vikings move back to .500 at 5-5 on the year with Monday’s dominant win at the Talbot Rink.
Senior captain Dougie Pratt led the way with two goals and two assists with Quinn Brady scoring a pair of goals.
Rockport hosts Shawsheen on Saturday at Talbot Rink (4 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 64, TRITON 51
The Hornets move to 9-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in the Cape Ann League with Monday’s road win.
Cade Furse led the charge with 25 points, Brennan Twombly had 12 and Ed Chareas 11.
Manchester Essex travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER AT MLK GIRLS TOURNAMENT
The Gloucester wrestling team competed in the MLK All Girls Tournament on Monday in Orange, turning in a sixth place finish out of 65 teams thanks to a pair of top four finishes.
Bailee Militello led the way with a third place finish in her weight class while Morgan Pennimpede finished fourth in her weight class.