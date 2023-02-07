Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.