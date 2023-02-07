Boys Hockey
ROCKPORT 3, AMESBURY 2
The Vikings move to 6-10 and snap a five-game losing streak with a huge win over a Cape Ann League Baker Division rival.
Rockport was down 2-0 after two but rallied for three in the third. Michael Murphy notched the game-winning-goal with Derek Budrow the tying score and Mike Nocella the first Rockort goal to get the rally started.
The Vikings are now 3-1 in the CAL Baker Division and can clinch at least a share of the league crown with a win in one of its final two league games.
The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (8 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 58, MATIGNON 26
The Hornets move to 11-5 with Monday's dominant win at home.
Ella Arntsen had eight points to lead the way while Kacey O'Connell, Tess Carpenter, Harper Brooks and Kendall Newton all had seven.
The Hornets travel to Swampscott on Wednesday (7 p.m.).