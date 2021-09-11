Girls Soccer
LYNNFIELD 4 ROCKPORT 2
The Vikings (0-1) dropped their season opener at home on Friday.
Rockport goals came from seniors Kylie Schrock and Kylie Wheat. The team returns to action on Monday against Georgetown back at Ryan Curley Field.
HAMILTON-WENHAM 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets drop to 1-2 with Friday's tight loss.
Charlotte Crocker scored the Manchester Essex goal. Madi Cook had 12 saves in goal while senior captains Madison Curran and Sarah Baker played well in the midfield.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at home against Amesbury (4 p.m.).