Softball
ROCKPORT 6, HAMILTON-WENHAM 5
The Vikings (1-5) outlasted the rival Generals in a back-and-forth game at Rockport HS on Friday for their first win of the season.
Amelia Lucas was the winning pitcher and scored a run at the plate.
Rockport is off through April vacation and returns to the diamond on Monday, April 24 at home against Salem Academy (4 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Hornets move to 3-2 with Friday's win in a very competitive match that saw there matches go into three sets. Gloucester was hit with its first loss of the year, falling to 5-1.
Manchester Essex wins came from Charlie Virden at No. 2 singles, Alex Breuker and Jan Vytopil at No. 1 doubles and Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler at No. 2 doubles.
Gloucester's win came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles.
Manchester Essex travels to Amesbury on Monday (4 p.m.), Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Friday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, TRITON 0
The Hornets move to 4-1 with Friday's win.
Victories came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 1 singles, Grayson Crocker at No. 2 singles, Helaina Davis at No. 3 singles, Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh at No. 1 doubles and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles.
The Hornets host Amesbury on Monday (4 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
DANVERS 14, GLOUCESTER 5
The Fishermen dropped to 1-2 with Thursday's road loss.
Brett Cunningham had two goals and an assist to lead the offense with Colby Jewell and Jackson Low notching a goal and an assist. James Sanfilippo and Evan Anderson each had a goal.
Gloucester hosts Winthrop on Monday (4 p.m.).
Baseball
DANVERS 8, GLOUCESTER 4
The early season struggles continue for the Fishermen as they drop to 0-5 on the season. They travel to Peabody on Monday (4 p.m.).
Softball
NORTH READING 5, GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen fall to 2-3 with Friday's loss at GHS. The team hosts St. Mary's on Tuesday (5 p.m.).