Softball
IPSWICH 21, ROCKPORT 12
The Vikings (2-6) dropped a back-and-forth slugfest on Wednesday at Rockport High School. Ipswich broke open a close game with a seven-run seventh inning.
Lily Christopher had three hits and drove in two runs, Karlee Lorden had three hits including a two-RBI triple and scored three times. Alexandrea Johnson had two hits, Allie George a two-RBI hit and Addie Gardner a double.
The Vikings travel to Newburyport on Friday (4 p.m.).
PEABODY 5, GLOUCESTER 2
The Fishermen drop to 5-5 but turned in a rock solid effort in a highly competitive game against the defending Div. 1 state runner-up and two-time defending NEC champion Tanners.
Cam Carroll and Ashlee Aiello combined on a four-hitter. Emma Carrapichosa drove in two with a triple and Jenna Connelly had a hit.
Gloucester travels to Danvers on Friday (4:30 p.m.).