Softball
ROCKPORT 24, IPSWICH 3
The Vikings (5-4) snapped a four game losing streak on Wednesday with a big win in Cape Ann League Baker Division action.
Kelsea Anderson had four hits, including a home run, and five RBI’s to lead the way. Kylie Wheat had three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Amelia Lucas had two homers and drove in five runs. Karlee Lorden had three hits, Sydney Bouchie had two hits, Kylie Schrock a home run and Ally Piscitello picked up her first varsity hit in the win.
The Vikings host Newburyport on Friday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
MASCONOMET 14 GLOUCESTER 3
The Fishermen drop to 4-8 with Wednesday’s home loss against one of the top teams in the NEC.
Ella Costa had a goal and an assist with Elle Fleming and Anna Cinelli finding the back of the net and Abby Lowthers and Zoe Hedges notching assists.
Ella Zindle had 12 saves in goal for Gloucester.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at Northeast (5 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 14, ESSEX TECH 2
The Hornets (7-0) continue to roll through the competition, knocking off the previously unbeaten Hawks on Wednesday.
The team returns to action on Friday at home against Ipswich (3:45 p.m.).