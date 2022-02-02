Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 52 MATIGNON 42
The Vikings move to 7-5 on the season with a huge win at home over a Matignon team they lost to by 17 points just last week.
Senior captain Kylie Schrock had a career night in what has been an illustrious career for the Vikings, scoring 43 points to outscore Matignon on her own. Schrock hit 15 two point shots, 10 free throws and one three-pointer, which was a big one as it came on a half court shot at the third quarter buzzer to extend Rockport’s lead to four points in a tight game.
The Vikings finished strong with a great defensive effort. Anita Magee and Ava MacDowell also played well for Rockport, which returns to action on Thursday at home against Georgetown (6 p.m.).
Boys Hockey
NORTH READING 4 ROCKPORT 3
The Vikings fall to 5-8 but played well against a strong Hornets squad, which plays in a higher division than Rockport.
Michael Murphy, Quinn Brady and Giovanni Recupero scored the Rockport goals while Jack Crompton had a big game in goal. The team is back on the ice on Saturday at Amesbury (5:50 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
MARBLEHEAD 4 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen fall to 2-12 as the Magicians avenged their loss from earlier in the season.
The team returns to action on Saturday at Medford (3 p.m.).