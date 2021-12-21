Girls Basketball
ROCKPORT 51 SALEM ACADEMY 43
The Vikings trailed by nine points after one quarter but took charge with a big second frame to take the lead for good.
Kylie Schrock had a monster night for Rockport with 35 points, a season high for all Cape Ann hoop players so far this winter, to go along with 19 rebounds. Anita Magee had six points and a huge day on the boards with 16. Ava MacDowell had seven points.
The Vikings are back in action on Wednesday at home against Innovation Charter (4:30 p.m.).
PEABODY 61 GLOUCESTER 25
The Fishermen drop to 0-3 with Monday's loss at home.
Adelyn Richardson had 10 points to lead the way with Lexi Carollo scoring six.
Gloucester travels to Winthrop on Wednesday (6 p.m.)
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 49 IPSWICH 46
The Hornets move to 3-0 on the season with Monday's road win, a game they trailed for a lot of the night put picked up the win thanks to a strong fourth quarter effort on both ends of the floor.
Sam Athanas and Cade Furse led the Hornets with 12 points each.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday against Gloucester in the opening round of the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament at the Smith Field House (4 p.m.).
PEABODY 72 GLOUCESTER 48
The Fishermen (0-3) struggled to get anything going offensively on the road Monday night.
Adam Borowick's 19 points led the way, Zach Oliver had seven.
Gloucester hosts Winthrop on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
Track
IPSWICH 68 MANCHESTER ESSEX 18 (BOYS)
The Hornets (1-2) dropped Monday's CAL dual meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Jack Newton picked up the lone win for Manchester Essex, taking the long jump with a jump of 17-feet-5 1/2. He also finished second in the mile (5:09). Nate Gardner was second in the long jump (16-feet 3 1/4), Logan Cooper was second in the 1,000m (3:10.66). Charlie Lations finished third in the mile (5:13), Tyler Cronin was third in the 600m (1:42.66), Connor Morgan was third in the 300m (42.74) and Sam Heanue was third in the 1,000m (3:15.67).
IPSWICH 70 MANCHESTER ESSEX 26
The Hornets girls fall to 0-3 with Monday's loss.
Caelie Patrick picked up a first place finish in the mile with a time of 5:49.92), Caroline MacKinnon won the 600m with a time of 1:52.44 and Sabine Logan won the 2-mile at 14:22.39. Maddy Curran finished second in the shot put (19-feet-9 1/2). Third place finishes came from Whitney Turner in the mile (6:21.71), Amy Vytopilova in the dash (8.25) and the shot put (18-feet-9 1/2), Ella Chafe in the 600m (2:09.57) and Summer Demeo in the 1,000m (4:09.88).
The Hornets are back in dual meet action on Wednesday, January 12 against Essex Tech.