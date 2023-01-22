Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 59, MAHAR 24
GLOUCESTER 48, DEDHAM 29
GLOUCESTER 58, WATERTOWN 27
GLOUCESTER 66, SOUTH SHORE TECH 18
The Gloucester wrestling team had two wrestlers reach milestones in the last week.
Juniors Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan each earned 100 career wins with victories in matches on Thursday and Saturday respectively.
Mike reached the 100-win mark with a victory in Thursday's loss at Beverly while Jayden reached the milestone on Saturday in a quad at Watertown. The twin brothers are now the third and fourth wrestlers to earn 100 career wins at Gloucester High joining Liam Donahue and Daniel Beaton.
The Fishermen also had a big weekend as a team by sweeping their three matches at Saturday's Quad in Watertown with four dominant wins.
Tyler Nicastro and Jayden Toppan led the way going 4-0 with all four wins coming via pin. Evan Mione, Mike Toppan, Aiden DeCoste and Joe Allen all had three pins. Sam Rodriguez, J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, Zach Hashley, Jimmy Militello and Max Thomas also picked up key wins in Saturday's sweep.
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday with a NEC dual meet against Danvers at the Smith Fieldhouse (6:30 p.m.).
Track
GLOUCESTER AT STATE RELAYS
The Gloucester indoor track team saw three teams reach the medal stand at Friday's Division 4 State Relays at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
The boys 4x800m team of Max Littman, Bryce Rochford, Destin Cauthers and Colby Rochford led the way with a fourth place finish. The boys also saw the 4x400m team of Dylan Smith, Colby Rochford, Bryce Rochford and Kayky Barbosa turn in a fifth place finish.
The girls were led by a fifth place finish from the 4x400m team of Aili Spencer, Skye Ciolino, Georganna Cauthers and Hope Castellucci.
MANCHESTER ESSEX AT STATE RELAYS
The Manchester Essex indoor track team competed at Saturday's Division 5 State relays with the boys Distance Medley team turning in the top performance with a fifth place finish.
The team of Charlie Lations, Nate Gardner, Jack Newton and Finn O'Hara finished with a time of 11:20.20 to earn a spot on the medal stand and give the Hornets two points on the meet, leading to a top-20 finish. The 4x800m team of O'Hara, Lucas Rodi, Jack Newton and Logan Cooper also performed well with an eighth place finish and a time of 8:48.10, good enough to qualify for the upcoming Division 5 State meet.
The girls were led by the 4x50m team of August Copotosto, Charlotte Crocker, Izzy Zagroksi and Megan Hurd, who finished with a time of 27.91.
Girls Hockey
GLOUCESTER 4, SHAWSHEEN 2
The Fishermen move to 5-7 with their second straight win after taking down Shawsheen on the road Saturday.
Brooke McNiff, Ella Costa, Elliana Parsons and Sydney Bouchie all had a goal and an assist. Fiona Black, Kaya Collins and Jenna Connelly all had an assist. Kaydin Cusumano had a big game in net with 31 saves while Abby Lowthers played a great two-way game on defense.
Gloucester travels to Peabody on Wednesday (5:15 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 35, HAMILTON-WENHAM 32
The Hornets move to 9-2 with a big win at home on Friday in a game where they trailed for most of the night.
Manchester Essex once again had a spread out scoring effort with Calista Lai's seven points leading the way followed by Lily Oliver with six and Mechi O'Neil and Phileine DeWidt with five each.
The Hornets travel to Lynnfield on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.).
DANVERS 46, GLOUCESTER 45
The Fishermen fall to 5-8, dropping a nail-biter on the road Friday.
Taiya Mano led the way with 13 points, Abby Stauffer had 11.
The team travels to Salem on Tuesday (7 p.m.).