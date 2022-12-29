Wrestling
GLOUCESTER AT LOWELL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Twin brothers Jayden and Michael Toppan made GHS wrestling history this week at the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament. The juniors became the first ever GHS wrestlers to place in the tournament.
Jayden, who won the prestigious Son’s of Italy Tournament for the second year in a row less than two weeks ago, turned in a third place finish at 220 pounds with Michael finishing fourth at 195 pounds. The Tournament features highly ranked wrestlers from all over the state in all divisions.
Gloucester is back in action on Saturday with a Quad at Wakefield High School (9 a.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 64, DANVERS 54
The Hornets move to 3-0 on the season with Wednesday’s non-league win on the road.
Cade Furse had another big game with 33 points. Brennan Twombly had 14, Preston Potter 11.
Manchester Essex hosts Gloucester on Friday (12 p.m.).