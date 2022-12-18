Wrestling
GLOUCESTER AT SONS OF ITALY
For the second year in a row, Gloucester's Jayden Toppan has won the prestigious Sons of Italy wrestling tournament. Toppan became the first ever Gloucester wrestler to win the tournament a year ago and repeated at 220 pounds on Saturday.
Mike Toppan also had a big performance with a second place finish at 195 pounds. Gloucester finished 12th place overall as a team and is back in dual meet action on Tuesday against Pentucket (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
GLOUCESTER 2, MEDFORD 0
The Fishermen (1-3) picked up their first win of the year on the road Saturday.
Elliana Parsons and Keagan Jewell had the Gloucester goals with Sydney Bouchie notching an assist. Freshman Kaydin Cusumano had the shutout in goal.
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday at home against Masconomet (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 79, NEWBURYPORT 66
The Hornets (1-0) made a big opening night statement, battling back from a double-digit second half deficit for a 13-point win on the road against one of the CAL Kinney's top squads.
The Hornets finished off the third on a 20-2 run and pulled away in the fourth for the impressive win.
Cade Furse powered the Manchester Essex offense with 33 points. Sam Athanas also had a big night for the Hornets with 16 points on four three-pointers while Patrick Cronin chipped in 11.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Tuesday at home against Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MT. ALVERNIA 55, ROCKPORT 46 (OT)
The Vikings (1-1) dropped a tight one on the road Saturday in a game where they led most of the way.
Ava MacDowell's 17 points led the way for Rockport with 10 from Adriana Loguidice, who also had a game-high 24 rebounds. Frankly Twombly stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
The Vikings travel to KIPP Academy on Monday (6:30 p.m.).