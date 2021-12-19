Wrestling
Gloucester competed at the Son's of Italy Tournament on Saturday at the Shriner's in Wilmington with sophomore Jayden Toppan winning the 220-pound tournament. Toppan becomes the second Gloucester wrestler to win the prestigious tournament, which featured 21 teams, joining Chris Cassettari, who won in 2016.
The Fishermen placed ninth overall as a team and got strong performances from senior captain Daniel Beaton and sophomore Mike Toppan, who both finished second in their respective weight classes. Jackson Cody earned a fourth place finish in his weight class and pinned the No. 1 seed.
Gloucester travels to Masconomet on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
Hockey
ROCKPORT 4 SWAMPSCOTT 1
The Vikings (1-2) broke into the win column on Saturday at Salem State with what head coach Kyle Nelson called "a full 45-minute effort."
Rockport was led by a goal and an assist from Theo Parianos, Hayden Brady and Colby Doane. Aiden Arnold had a goal and Jake Moulton notched two assists with Jack Crompton picking up the win in goal.
The Vikings travel to Shawsheen on Thursday (7:10 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 53 AMESBURY 51
The Hornets move to 2-0 with a tight win on the road Friday.
Brennan Twombly powered the Manchester Essex offense with 18 points, Cade Furse added 15 and Patrick Cronin scored 10.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.)
SWAMPSCOTT 59 GLOUCESTER 55
The Fishermen fall to 0-2 after Friday's road loss, nearly coming back from a 17-point first half deficit.
Byron Thomas had a big night offensively for Gloucester with 25 points, Zach Oliver had 14.
The Fishermen travel to Peabody on Monday (7 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
MEDFORD 2 GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 1-3 with Saturday's loss at Talbot Rink in a game that could have gone either way.
Abby Lowthers scored the Gloucester goal with 10 seconds to play in the third period, Julia Warde got the assist.
Gloucester travels to Masconomet on Wednesday (8 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
HAMILTON-WENHAM 65 ROCKPORT 26
The Vikings (2-1) were hit with their first loss of the year as the Generals rolled to the win behind a big second quarter effort.
Kylie Schrock had 21 points to lead Rockport, which returns to action on Monday at Salem Academy (TBA).