Wrestling
GLOUCESTER AT CHELMSFORD INVITATIONAL
The Gloucester wrestling team had a good day at the Chelmsford Invitational on Saturday with four wrestlers reaching the medal stand.
Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan once again led the way by winning the 195 and 220 pound tournaments respectively. Evan Mione turned in a fifth place finish at 182 with Aiden DeCoste finishing fifth at 106. As a team Gloucester placed seventh in a deep tournament.
The team returns to action on Wednesday at home against Saugus (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 49, MATIGNON 25
The Hornets continue to play well and move to 5-1 on the season.
It was another balanced scoring attack in the win with 11 players scoring. Kendall Newton’s seven points led the way with Kacey O’Connell and Ella Arntsen scoring six.
The Hornets travel to Triton on Monday (5:30 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
WINTHROP 73, GLOUCESTER 66
The Fishermen fall to 4-2 with a tough loss on the road Friday in overtime.
Adam Borowick’s 20 points led the way, Nate Montagnino added 17 and Alex Laine eight points.
The Fishermen host Saugus on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 72, ROCKPORT 56
The Hornets took the battle of Cape Ann on Friday in Rockport.
Josiah Whitley’s 15 points led the way for the Vikings with Ed Merz scoring 14 and Chase Wheat 11.
The Vikings (3-5) host Lynnfield on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
BURKE 57, MANCHESTER ESSEX 51
The Hornets were hit with their first loss of the year on Sunday at home in a battle of Division 4 state powers.
Brennan Twombly’s 18 points led the way with Cade Furse scoring 16 and Ed Chareas 10.
The team is back in action on Tuesday at home against Pentucket (6:30 p.m.).