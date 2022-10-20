Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 3, WINTHROP 1
The Fishermen move to 12-4 with Thursday’s road win.
Gino Tripoli had a hat trick in the win and set a new program single-season goal scoring record with 30. Tripoli tops the previous record of 29 goals set by Andrew Coelho in 2021. All three Tripoli goals came in the second half with Kayky Barbosa and Yuniel Sanchez-Batis notching assists. Peter Giordano and Cole Ciolino also played well in the win.
Gloucester is back in action on Monday night at home against Danvers (6:30 p.m.).
Cross Country
PEABODY 18, GLOUCESTER 44 (BOYS)
PEABODY 15, GLOUCESTER 50 (GIRLS)
The Fishermen ran into a strong Peabody program in Wednesday’s road meet.
Max Littman’s third place finish led the way for the Gloucester boys. The girls were led by a second place finish from Faith Castellucci.
The teams are back in action next Saturday, October 29 at the Northeastern Conference Meet. The Fishermen will be hosting the meet, which features every NEC program, at Stage Fort Park (9 a.m.).
Field Hockey
NORTH READING 2, ROCKPORT 0
Caitlin Morin made 17 saves in goal to keep the Vikings (2-12) in the game all afternoon against a CAL Kinney power. Amelia Lucas played well in the midfield.
Rockport travels to Ipswich on Monday (5 p.m.).