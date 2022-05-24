Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5 MALDEN CATHOLIC 0
The Fishermen move to 12-3 with Monday's home win.
Gloucester juggled its lineup a bit and showed off some strong team depth to grab the victory. Wins came from Anders Littman at No. 1 singles, Drew White at No. 2 singles, Cam Widtfeldt at No. 3 singles, Andry Payano-Sosa and Luke McElhenny at No. 1 singles and Elijah Sarrouf and Calvin Del Vecchio at No. 2 singles.
Gloucester closes out the regular season on Wednesday at home against Rockport (4 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 3 PENTUCKET 2
The Vikings move to 8-6 with Monday's CAL crossover win.
Ed Merz scored the game-winning point for Rockport, winning in three sets at No. 1 singles (2-6, 6-0, 6-2). Rockport also got wins from Cash Eck at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Renzo Parades and Hunter Brown (6-1, 6-0).
Rockport travels to Gloucester on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Softball
GLOUCESTER 13 SWAMPSCOTT 1
ST. MARY'S 5 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen move to 13-6 on the season, splitting a pair of games on Monday and Tuesday. Gloucester dominated the Big Blue at home on Monday and fell to St. Mary's for the second time this season on Tuesday on the road.
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at home against Beverly (4 p.m.).
AMESBURY 21 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings fall to 9-10 with the loss to the CAL Baker champs.
Alexandra Johnson, Sydney Bouchie, Lily Christopher and Karlee Lorden all played well defensively.
The Vikings finish up the regular season on Wednesday at home against Ipswich (3:45 p.m.).
Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 7 GEORGETOWN 5
Although they are well within the top 32 in their division, the Hornets officially clinched a postseason berth, improving to 10-8 with the win.
Satchel Rubin got the win, allowing one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. Ryan Andrews had three hits and drove in two, Vaughn O'Leary had a two RBI double and Mike DeOreo and Simon Rubin had two hits each.
The Hornets travel to Ipswich on Friday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 3 PENTUCKET 2
The Vikings move to 6-8 with Monday's win over a CAL Kinney team.
Wins came from Michelle Allen at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0), Talia McWilliams at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1) and Francesca Twombly and Caitlin Morin at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-1).
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Wednesday at home against Gloucester (3:30 p.m.).