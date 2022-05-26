Softball
ROCKPORT 12, IPSWICH 4
The Vikings finish up the regular season at 10-10 after Wednesday’s win over Ipswich at home.
Kelsea Anderson picked up the win, striking out 11 and allowing six hits. She also had two hits and drove in two runs at the plate. Kylie Wheat had two hits including a three-run homer and drove in four runs. Kylie Schrock had a three-run homer, Alexandra Johnson had two hits, Amelia Lucas and Sydney Bouchie each had a RBI hit.
The Vikings now wait for the Division 5 State Tournament brackets to be released next week. The Vikings are currently in line to host a first round game as they are ranked No. 12 in the division.