Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5, SALEM 0
The Fishermen swept the Witches on the road Wednesday.
Isabelle Nixon won in three sets at No. 1 singles, coming back after dropping the first set to win the final two (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). The No. 1 doubles tandem of Bailey Saputo and Maggie Sperry also won a three-set thriller (6-0, 3-6, 7-5).
Gloucester also got wins from Sophia Picano at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), Summer Perera at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-3) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Ava Vitale and Erin McCarthy (6-3, 6-4).
Gloucester is right back in action on Thursday at Peabody (4 p.m.).
Softball
ROCKPORT 14, GEORGETOWN 6
The Vikings move to 9-7 with Wednesday’s home win.
Kylie Wheat had a monster day at the plate with six RBIs on two home runs and a triple. Kelsea Anderson added two hits and three RBIs while striking out nine in the circle. Amelia Lucas had two hits including a RBI double while Lily Christopher and Allie George both had hits.
The Vikings travel to North Reading on Friday (4:45 p.m.).