Softball
GLOUCESTER 8, DANVERS 4
The Fishermen move to 8-4 with their biggest win of the season, avenging a 10-run loss to the Falcons from last month.
Cam Carroll went the distance for the win, striking out nine. She also had a two RBI double. Natalie Aiello had three hits and three runs, Riley Thibodeau was on base four time with two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch.
Gloucester is right back in action on Thursday at home against Malden Catholic (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 3, MEDFORD 2
The Fishermen picked up a non-conference win at home on Tuesday.
Wins came from Isabelle Nixon at No. 2 singles, Marisa Vincent at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Bailey Saputo and Maggie Sperry.
Gloucester travels to Saugus on Friday (6 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3, ROCKPORT 2
The Hornets squeaked out a competitive match in a battle of Cape Ann schools to move to 8-4 while the Vikings fall to 5-5.
Manchester Essex wins came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-2), Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-2) and Grayson Crocker and Calista Lai at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0). Rockport wins came from Alexis Berglund at No. 1 singles (6-3, 7-6) and Michelle Allen at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2).
The Vikings travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (3:30 p.m.), the Hornets host Newburyport on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Hornets move to 8-2 with Wednesday’s win, Rockport falls to 5-5.
Manchester Essex is back in action on Friday at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.), Rockport hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
Baseball
TRITON 16, MANCHESTER ESSEX 6
The Hornets drop to 6-5 with Tuesday’s non-league defeat.
Mike DeOreo had two hits including a home run, Colby Doane had a three RBI double and Colin Coyne a RBI single.
Manchester Essex travels to Newburyport on Thursday (4 p.m.).