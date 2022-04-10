Sailing
GLOUCESTER 3 MANCHESTER ESSEX 2
Gloucester's Sail GHS opened up the 2022 season last Thursday and picked up a hard fought, 3-2 win over Manchester Essex in Mass Bay League Division 2 action in Gloucester's Inner Harbor.
Gloucester was led by captain Olivia Hogan-Lopez, last season's MVP, and A.J. and Ryan Lewis, Gloucester showcased its wiley team racing moves to outlast a speedy Hornets squad with a fast a devious style.
SailGHS is back competing in Gloucester's Inner Harbor on Wednesday against Concord Academy.
Softball
PEABODY 5 GLOUCESTER 3
The Fishermen fall to 1-2 with Friday's road loss but gave the defending Northeastern Conference champs all they could handle as the game was tied heading into the final two innings.
Natalie Aiello had two hits to lead the Gloucester offense while Cam Carroll had a home run. Ashlee Aiello threw out two runners at the plate from her shortstop position and Jenna Hoofnagle pitched well, allowing three runs on five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Gloucester is back in action on Monday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.).