The 2023 Fiesta 5k Road Race was one for the locals.
Both the Men’s and Women’s Division winner was a Cape Ann resident and a former member of the Gloucester High School track team.
It was a repeat performance for the Men as Gloucester’s Willy Pierce picked up his second straight Fiesta 5k Road Race crown, dominating the field of more than 1,000 runners with a time of 15:53. Pierce, 26, was 21 seconds ahead of second place finisher Kyle Vandermark and 32 seconds ahead of his winning time of 16:06 in 2022.
“I was battling some nagging injuries last year and just happy to be out there competing,” Pierce said. “But today I felt great. I got a good pace going early and kept it up the whole way through.”
Pierce was locked in a pack of runners in the opening mile before making his move and pulling ahead of the competition for good. By the time he approached the finish line at St. Peter’s Square, where an enthusiastic crowd of hundreds greeted the athletes with cheers, no other runner was in sight.
“It’s always a great feeling to come towards the finish line and see that crowd cheering you on,” said Pierce, a GHS grad and former Hartford University runner.
Vandermark edged out Rex Radloff (15:55) for second place with Kyle Taylor in fourth (16:02) and former Fiesta 5k champ Dan Chruniak in fifth (16:23).
In the Women’s race Eve Feuerbach used a strong kick in the final stretch to take home her first Fiesta 5k crown. The 22-year-old Manchester native who graduated from Holy Cross last month, where she was a runner, finished with a time of 17:49. Feuerbach and cousin Talia Bishop were in front of the pack the entire race with Feuerbach pushing through with a strong finishing, Bishop finished second with a time of 17:57.
“It was fast from the start and my cousin Talia was with me the whole time to push me,” said Feuerbach, who was running her first Fiesta 5k since 2018. “I always love running this race. The crowd is everything, they bring so much energy and they’re so supportive. That always helps you finish strong.”
Feuerbach and Bishop were over a half minute ahead of the rest of the field with Kylynn McKinley finishing third (18:31), Tina Dowling in fourth (19:48) and Katharine Heffernan in fifth (20:54).