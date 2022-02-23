Rockport coaching vacancies
Rockport high school is looking for a boys varsity tennis coach and a junior varsity baseball coach. Interested candidates can email Rockport Athletic Director John Parisi with a resume and three letters of reference at jparisi@rpk12.org.
Young Legends Street Hockey 2022 Season
Young Legends Street Hockey is looking for players to compete in their 2022 summer season. All athletes aged 8-14 are invited to play street hockey from June-August. Season includes a team practice, prospect game and draft, seven regular season games, skill session, strength workout, double elimination play-offs, skills competition, and 7th/8th graders vs coaches game. Cost of the program is $50 if signed up by March 15. A mini camp that will be held on June 4 and 5 from 9-11:30 a.m. is also offered. Price is $15.00 for the camp. For more information or to sign up, visit ylstreethocky.com or email Carl at cellis@ylstreethockey.com.
Athletes aged 4-7 are invited to play in the Young Legend Street Hockey Learn to play Chipmunk Program. The Chipmunk Program will run from April-May on Sunday Mornings. The cost of the six-week program will be $35. To sign up or for more information please visit ylstreethockey.com or email Carl at cellis@ylstreethockey.com.
This summer, Young Legends are offering a new program for children and adults with special needs. This program will take place on Sunday mornings starting in June and will run through August. Athletes will receive a stick and shirt and learn basic hockey skills such as stickhandling, passing, and shooting. Players will also have the experience of real game play. Cost of the program will be $25. To sign up or get more information please visit ylstreethockey.com or contact Lesley Mello at mlmello@comcast.net.