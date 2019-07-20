GHS coaching vacancies
Gloucester High School athletics is looking to fill a head coaching position for a sub-varsity field hockey team. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Bryan Lafata at 978-281-9877 or blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Seacoast 10k Road Race Registration is open for the 16th annual Seacoast 10k Road Race, which takes place Saturday, July 20 with a start and finish line at Stage Fort Park. Pre-race registration begins at 7 a.m., with the race starting at 8 a.m.
Proceeds from the race benefit Friends of Seacoast, the fundraising committee for Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester.
Registration forms can be filled out on the BankGloucester website (one of the race sponsors), www.BankGloucester.com/current_events or go to www.northshoretimingonline.com. Forms can also be picked up at the Lone Gull on Main Street. Registration cost is $25; $30 on race day.
For more information, please contact JD MacEachern at 978-675-7490.
Young Legends Street Hockey Adult Summer Shootout Classic
Young Legends Street hockey is hosting its second annual Adult Summer Shootout Classic street hockey tournament at the Dorothy Talbot Rink on Saturday, July 27.
Registration is currently open for the tournament, which will help raise money for the development of an outdoor inline/street hockey rink at Stage For Park, where Young Legends Street Hockey hosts its summer youth league.
Players must be at least 18 years old to participate, and each team is made of up eight players. Cost is $240 per team or $30 per player. To sign up and for more information, please contact Ben Chianciola at 978-290-6653 or chianciola.b@gmail.com, or email YLStreetHockey@gmail.com.
