Gloucester coaching vacancies
Gloucester athletics is seeking candidates for a high school varsity head softball coach along with varsity assistant and sub varsity head coaching positions for the high school baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and outdoor track and field teams.
Candidates can send a resume to Gloucester AD Bryan Lafata by Thursday, February 17 at blafata@gloucesterschools.com.
Rockport coaching vacancies
Rockport high school is looking for a boys varsity tennis coach and a junior varsity baseball coach. Interested candidates can email Rockport Athletic Director John Parisi with a resume and three letters of reference at jparisi@rpk12.org.