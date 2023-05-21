Cape Ann Summer Soccer Camp
Registration is open for the 11th annual Cape Ann Summer Soccer camp, run by Gloucester boys varsity soccer coach Armando Marnoto.
The camp has five different age group. Incoming pre-k (3+) runs Mondays (4-5 p.m.) from July 10-31 and cost is $120. Incoming Kindergartners play on Mondays (5-6 p.m.) from July 10-31 and cost is $120. Incoming G2’s go on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s (4-5:30 p.m.) from July 6-August 4 and cost is $170. Incoming G4’s go on Tuesdays and Thursdays (5:30-7 p.m.) from July 6-August 3 and cost is $180. Incoming G6’s play on Wednesdays and Fridays (4-5:30 p.m.) from July 5-August 4 and cost is $180.
Please email capeannsoccercamp@gmail.com for a registration form.
GHS Coaching Vacancy
Gloucester High School Athletics is accepting applications for their Varsity Girls Soccer Head Coach position. Any interested applicants should email their resume to AD Bryan Lafata at blafata2@gloucesterschools.com. Deadline is May 29.
Cape Ann Basketball Camp
Registration is open for the 35th Annual Cape Ann Basketball camp at Rockport High School.
The camp will run one week for girls from July 10-13 and one week for boys from July 24027. For a registration form and more information go to capeannbasketballcamp.com.