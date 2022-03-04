Gloucester Little League 2022 Registration
Registration is open for the 2022 Gloucester Little League season.
A one-day skill assessment will take place on Saturday, March 12 at the GHS Field House. The Majors A (ages 11 and 12) will run from 2-3:30 p.m. with Majors B (ages 9 and 10) running from 4-5:30 p.m. Eight year olds can also attend the Majors B session. Players can check in 30-minutes before the session begins.
Registration is also open for T-Ball (ages 5 and 6), Coach Pitch (ages 7 and 8) and Junior League (ages 13-15). All players must register online for all age levels at www.gloucesterlittleleague.com. For more information visit the Gloucester Little League facebook page or email Gloucesterllnews@gmail.com.
Young Legends Street Hockey 2022 Season
Young Legends Street Hockey is looking for players to compete in their 2022 summer season. All athletes aged 8-14 are invited to play street hockey from June-August. Season includes a team practice, prospect game and draft, seven regular season games, skill session, strength workout, double elimination play-offs, skills competition, and 7th/8th graders vs coaches game. Cost of the program is $50 if signed up by March 15. A mini camp that will be held on June 4 and 5 from 9-11:30 a.m. is also offered. Price is $15.00 for the camp. For more information or to sign up, visit ylstreethocky.com or email Carl at cellis@ylstreethockey.com.
Athletes aged 4-7 are invited to play in the Young Legend Street Hockey Learn to play Chipmunk Program. The Chipmunk Program will run from April-May on Sunday Mornings. The cost of the six-week program will be $35. To sign up or for more information please visit ylstreethockey.com or email Carl at cellis@ylstreethockey.com.
This summer, Young Legends are offering a new program for children and adults with special needs. This program will take place on Sunday mornings starting in June and will run through August. Athletes will receive a stick and shirt and learn basic hockey skills such as stick-handling, passing, and shooting. Players will also have the experience of real game play. Cost of the program will be $25. To sign up or get more information please visit ylstreethockey.com or contact Lesley Mello at mlmello@comcast.net.