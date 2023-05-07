Cape Ann Summer Soccer Camp
Registration is open for the 11th annual Cape Ann Summer Soccer camp, run by Gloucester boys varsity soccer coach Armando Marnoto.
The camp has five different age group. Incoming pre-k (3+) runs Mondays (4-5 p.m.) from July 10-31 and cost is $120. Incoming Kindergarteners play on Mondays (5-6 p.m.) from July 10-31 and cost is $120. Incoming G2’s go on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s (4-5:30 p.m.) from July 6-August 4 and cost is $170. Incoming G4’s go on Tuesdays and Thursdays (5:30-7 p.m.) from July 6-August 3 and cost is $180. Incoming G6’s play on Wednesdays and Fridays (4-5:30 p.m.) from July 5-August 4 and cost is $180.
Please email capeannsoccercamp@gmail.com for a registration form.