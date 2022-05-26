Cape Ann Soccer Clinic
Registration is open for the Cape Ann Summer Soccer Clinic, run by Gloucester boys varsity soccer coach Armando Marnoto.
The program begins in July and ends in August and is open to kids grades Pre-K to 8. The incoming Pre-K and Kindergarten sessions run on Mondays, 4-5 p.m. for Pre-K and 5-6 p.m. for Kindergarten. Cost is $100 and the sessions begin on July 11 and end on August 1.
The Incoming G2 sessions are on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s (4-5:30 pm). Cost is $150 and the clinic runs from July 5 — August 4.
The incoming G4’s are on Wednesday’s and Friday’s (4-5:30 p.m.), incoming G6’s Wednesday’s and Friday’s (5:30-7 p.m.) and incoming G8’s Tuesday’s and Thursday’s (5:30-7 p.m.). Cost for those age groups is $160 and the clinic runs from July 6 — August 4.
Email abmarnoto@gmail.com to receive a registration form.
Cape Ann Summer Basketball Camp
Registration is open for the 34th Annual Cape Ann Summer Basketball camp. The camp is split up into two sessions for boys and girls with the girls running from July 11-14 and the boys July 25-28 at Rockport High School from 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Registration forms and additional information can be found at capeannbasketballcamp.com.