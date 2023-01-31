WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Boys Hockey: Gloucester at North Andover (7:45 p.m.), Rockport at North Reading (7:40 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Bedford (5 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at Ipswich (7:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (6 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Danvers (6:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Girls Basketball: Rockport at Mt. Alvernia (1 p.m.)
Boys Hockey: Gloucester vs. Masconomet (6 p.m.)
Girls Hockey: Gloucester vs. Medford (4 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at NEC Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (1 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Travis Yell Tournament at Whittier Tech (9 a.m.)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex at Peabody (2 p.m.)
Boys Hockey: Rockport vs. Amesbury (5:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at CAL Meet at Marblehead YMCA (1 p.m.)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Swampscott (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Matignon (6:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Saugus (6 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex at CAL Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (5:30 p.m.)