WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Boys Hockey: Gloucester at North Andover (7:45 p.m.), Rockport at North Reading (7:40 p.m.)

Wrestling: Gloucester at Bedford (5 p.m.)

Swimming: Manchester Essex at Ipswich (7:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (6 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Danvers (6:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (6 p.m.)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Girls Basketball: Rockport at Mt. Alvernia (1 p.m.)

Boys Hockey: Gloucester vs. Masconomet (6 p.m.)

Girls Hockey: Gloucester vs. Medford (4 p.m.)

Track: Gloucester at NEC Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (1 p.m.)

Wrestling: Gloucester at Travis Yell Tournament at Whittier Tech (9 a.m.)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex at Peabody (2 p.m.)

Boys Hockey: Rockport vs. Amesbury (5:30 p.m.)

Swimming: Manchester Essex at CAL Meet at Marblehead YMCA (1 p.m.)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Swampscott (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Matignon (6:30 p.m.)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Saugus (6 p.m.)

Track: Manchester Essex at CAL Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (5:30 p.m.)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you