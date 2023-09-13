TODAY’S SPORTS
Boys soccer — Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30).
Girls soccer — Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30).
Field hockey — Pentucket at Rockport (4); North Reading at Manchester Essex (4:30).
Cross country — Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:30); Winthrop at Gloucester (4).
TOMORROW
Boys soccer — Pentucket at Manchester Essex (4); Triton at Rockport (6).
Girls soccer — Manchester Essex at Pentucket (4).
Field hockey — Marblehead at Gloucester (4:30).
Golf — Manchester Essex at Rockport (3:30); Danvers at Gloucester (4).