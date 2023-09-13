TODAY’S SPORTS

Boys soccer — Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30).

Girls soccer — Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30).

Field hockey — Pentucket at Rockport (4); North Reading at Manchester Essex (4:30).

Cross country — Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:30); Winthrop at Gloucester (4).

TOMORROW

Boys soccer — Pentucket at Manchester Essex (4); Triton at Rockport (6).

Girls soccer — Manchester Essex at Pentucket (4).

Field hockey — Marblehead at Gloucester (4:30).

Golf — Manchester Essex at Rockport (3:30); Danvers at Gloucester (4).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you