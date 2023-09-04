TODAY’S SPORTS
None scheduled.
TOMORROW
Boys soccer — Rockport at Georgetown (4); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (4); Georgetown at Rockport (6).
Field hockey — Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Rockport at Greater Lowell (4:30).
Golf — North Reading at Manchester Essex (3:30); St. John’s Prep at Gloucester (4).
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Salem at Gloucester (4:30).
Girls soccer — Gloucester at Salem (4:30).
Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (3:30); Gloucester vs. Saugus at King Rail GC, Lynnfield (3:45).