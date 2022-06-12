MONDAY, JUNE 13

Boys Tennis: No. 3 Manchester Essex vs. No. 6 Cohasset, Division 4 Quarterfinals at Endicott College (4 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Girls Lacrosse: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 9 Mount Greylock, Division 4 Quarterfinals (4:15 p.m.)

