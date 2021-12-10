In what has become a tradition in Gloucester, local veterans will face off on the gridiron three hours before the cadets of West Point and the midshipmen of Annapolis square off Saturday in college football’s annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.
A group of veterans from across Cape Ann and active Coast Guardsmen from Station Gloucester will be competing on Saturday at Newell Stadium in the annual Army vs. Navy flag football game, which has drawn dozens of local veterans to the gridiron for a friendly exhibition since 2017.
The local game is set to kickoff at noon, with veterans from the Army and U.S. Air Force on one team, and those who served in the Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard, coached by Gloucester’s Chad Johnson, making up the other side. Each team has 12 players.
While temperatures are expected to be in high 50s, low 60s, Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru is hoping the rain forecasted will hold off, although if does rain, it will be a first.
“We played in heat, snow, and in mist, but never in the rain,” he said.
Saturday’s contest will be the fourth annual game as the flag football game took place from 2017-19 and took the year off in 2020. Team Navy won the last game in 2019.