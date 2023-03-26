Joy Castellucci added a third New England Championship to her wrestling resume this past weekend at the Youth Boys New England Wresting Championships which were held in Fitchburg, MA.
Joy Castellucci wasted little time en route to the top of the medal stand, pinning her first opponent in the first minute of the match. She won her second match of the day by a 7-0 decision. She then went on to prove that she was the best in all of New England at her 95 lb weight class division by pinning her final opponent in 30 seconds.
Joy’s younger sister Charity Castellucci also competed in the tournament.
Cape Ann Youth Wrestling was also represented well in the Boys division. Michael Menyo, Jayden Chadwick, Micah McGrath (4th place), Jackson Cody, Bryant Mason and Max Thomas (5th place) all wrestled well in this prestigious tournament.
Bailee Militello competed in the U18 girls division and wrestled her way to the podium placing 4th in the New England Girls Tournament. Militello’s performance was fresh off the heels of a big performance for the Gloucester High School team, placing sixth in the Girls All-State Tournament. The junior will be returning to the lineup next winter.