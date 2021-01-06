In a sports world full of moving parts, the Gloucester boys basketball team has been fortunate in the preseason as it is one of the few Northeastern Conference schools that started practice right away on December 14.
First year head coach Adam Philpott and company will have completed more than three full weeks of preseason workouts by the time the regular season opens up on Friday at home against Winthrop (6:30 p.m.). The Fishermen are looking to use that extra time to their advantage.
"We are one of the fortunate schools that was able to practice right away and that's big, especially with a lot of players coming into the winter having not played a fall sport," Philpott said. "We had extra time to get into basketball shape and we want to play fast to take advantage of the extra conditioning."
On the floor, Philpott has a very experienced roster on his hands even if there is only one senior in the starting lineup.
The team has four starters returning from last years team including a trio of juniors that all played big roles as sophomores. Zach Oliver is back at the guard position and is a big time shooting threat, Jack Patten returns to the starting point guard role and Byron Thomas is back on the wing. Both Oliver and Thomas were NEC All-Stars a year ago.
Sophomore Jayden Del Torchio returns down low after logging big minutes and strong production as a freshman. He will be the team's muscle in the middle.
The Fishermen also have a newcomer, but he is a familiar face to the area. Senior forward Gavyn Hillier transferred in from Rockport after averaging more than 20 points per game last winter in an All Cape Ann League season. Hillier is looking to help the team replace the minutes left by 1,000 point scorer Marcus Montagnino, who graduated in 2020.
"We have a lot of option in the starting lineup," Philpott said. "You're never going to replace someone like Marcus but we have players that can score in different ways. Gavyn is a real post threat, all three juniors have already proven to be productive and Jayden is a year bigger and stronger inside."
Senior Jacob Mortillaro will be Gloucester's sixth man off the bench as he can handle the ball and shoot.
Starting five leading Rockport
While the loss of Hillier will certainly hurt the Vikings as he accounted for most of their size, head coach Phil Whitley still has some talent to work with.
That talent is led by an experienced starting five who all played varsity basketball and logged significant minutes in 2020.
"I love our starting five and I think we are going to move the ball really well this season," Whitley said. "All of those guys can score and they're all multi-dimensional players. Every day in the gym is a gift this point and I keep telling the team to enjoy what happens and play hard every game we get."
That starting five, which debuted on Tuesday night at Georgetown, is led by senior point guard Austin Matus, a four-year varsity starter and key facilitator that can pass and score. Matus is joined by seniors Kyle Beal and Camden Wheeler. Beal is a shooting threat that can also defend multiple positions while Wheeler is the team's energy player that gets after it defensively.
Juniors Benan Murdock and Bowen Slingluff also return after emerging as sophomores. Slingluff may be the team's most dangerous shooter and came on strong in the second half of 2020 while Murdock is a slasher that can get to the basket.
"The nice thing is we can shoot and attack the rim," Whitley said. "My goal is to get out of the way and let them play basketball. We will be a little thin on the bench and our rotation may be short but we have good athletes that know how to work and all five of our starters were part of a CAL championship team in the fall."
ME goes from speed to balance
Since Tim St. Laurent took over as head coach, Manchester Essex has been known for playing a speedy, up-tempo game with lots of running in transition.
This year, however, St. Laurent has a different, more balanced personnel group that took the floor in Tuesday night's season opener at Lynnfield. Sure, the speed is there, but the Hornets also have the shooting and the muscle to go with it.
"We're used to pressing and being all speed but this is a nice little change of pace and I'm excited about it," St. Laurent said. "We're anxious to start playing."
Junior point guard A.J. Pallazola is the team's speed element and will be its primary ball handler. Pallazola is joined by returning starter Jack Shaw, the team's leading returning scorer with just under 14 points per game a year ago. Shaw will be the team's biggest shooting threat.
Junior Frank Wood and senior Will Larsen will provide the muscle in the middle as both players are well over 6-feet tall. Senior forwards Gavin Glass and Alex Furse will also see plenty of minutes this season as well.
"We have shooters and guys we can dump it down low to," St. Laurent said. "The CAL is tough as always so we are going to need to use all of our tools to win."
CAPE ANN BOYS BASKETBALL AT A GLANCE
Gloucester
Head Coach: Adam Philpott (1st season)
Last Year's Record: 13-9 (Lost to Latin Academy in Division 2 North Quarterfinals)
Players to Watch: Gavyn Hillier, Sr., F; Zach Oliver, Jr., G; Jack Patten, Jr., G; Byron Thomas, Jr., F/G; Jayden Del Torchio, Soph., F.
Strengths: Gloucester has an experienced and talented starting five.
Concerns: The team is looking to develop some bench depth.
Coach's Outlook: "We're just happy to be playing basketball this year but we're also out there to win. We're not taking any of these games for granted and we want to build off of the success we had the last few seasons."
Rockport
Head Coach: Phil Whitley (6th season)
Last Year's Record: 5-15
Players to Watch: Kyle Beal, Sr., G; Austin Matus, Sr., G; Camden Wheeler, Sr., F; Benan Murdock, Jr., G; Bowen Slingluff, Jr., G/F.
Strengths: The Vikings have a strong starting five with a lot of scoring options.
Concerns: The team has a short bench.
Coach's Outlook: "This is a great group of athletes and senior leaders that will carry us this season. It's going to be a different feel but it's still basketball and we want to be competitive every night."
Manchester Essex
Head Coach: Tim St. Laurent (6th season)
Last Year's Record: 15-6 (Lost to Georgetown in Division 4 North First Round)
Players to Watch: Alex Furse, Sr., F; Gavin Glass, Sr., F; Will Larsen, Sr., C; Jack Shaw, Sr., F; A.J. Pallazola, Jr., G; Frank Wood, Jr., F/C.
Strengths: The Hornets have a lot of size and balance.
Concerns: The team will be looking for some players to emerge off the bench.
Coach's Outlook: "We won the CAL two years ago and were right there last year too. The league is always strong but we want to contend for that league title again."