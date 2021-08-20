'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13When Essex's Memorial Field saw its restoration project finish up earlier this spring, Avis Murray got the idea to honor an old friend and baseball colleague.The initial plan was to dedicate a plaque on the field's scoreboard to Annie Gosbee, the Essex native, Gloucester High graduate and former All American Girls Professional Baseball League All-Star.
"Annie played on Memorial Field and taught so many kids how to play the game there," Murray said. "And she's such an inspiration that I wanted to honor her somehow with a plaque. From there I got some more people involved and we started a committee."
What started as a committee just to get Gosbee's name out there grew into an even bigger idea.
"Initially we wanted a plaque on the scoreboard but we saw that it would not be seen (by most of the spectators) way out in left field," said Deb Ray, one of several members of the committee to get Gosbee recognized. "It was then suggested that we name the field after her. My jaw dropped at such a wonderful idea."
Ray, Murray and the committee then put the plan into action, garnering signatures from Essex residents and they made it happen as the baseball field at Memorial Park will officially be named Annie Gosbee Field. The name change will be made official at a ceremony at the Martin Street Field on Sunday, September 12.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a girls exhibition baseball game in Gosbee's honor. A ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m. and will be emceed by WEEI's Rob Bradford, an Essex native and former Gloucester Daily Times Sports Editor, with State Senator Bruce Tarr as a guest speaker. The ceremony will conclude with the unveiling of a Bronze Plaque honoring Gosbee.
"Annie’s is such a great and inspirational story and we want it to be remembered," Ray said. "She's a great example of someone who followed their dreams and great things happened."
Gosbee's story certainly is an inspirational one.
Born in Essex in 1935, Gosbee was a natural athlete in a time where girls did not get an equal opportunity to play sports. She excelled at golf, tennis, basketball and volleyball but baseball was always her passion and best sport.
She broke the mold for female athletes in the area, playing on Essex's Legion Baseball team as a teenager in the Cape Ann Junior League. She was one of two girls to play in the league along with Murray, who was two years younger than Gosbee and played on the Gloucester team. A slick fielding second baseman, Gosbee was a big time contributor who wanted to continue to play the sport.
As an 18 year-old in 1953, Gosbee gathered up enough money to try out for the All American Girls Professional Baseball League after receiving an invite from the league, which began in 1945 and was made famous decades later from the 1992 movie "A League of their Own" which starred Madonna and Tom Hanks.
The Essex native ended up making the league, being picked up by the Grand Rapids Chicks, where she played shortstop and second base for the 1953 and part of the 1954 seasons. She won a championship with the Chicks and earned a spot on the league's All-Star team in 1953. In 1954 she moved to the Rockford Peaches after starting the season with the Chicks. The league folded after the 1954 season.
"She worked all winter to save up enough money to try out," Murray said. "It was her ambition to play in that league and she did it. Was a good ball player too."
After the league disbanded, Gosbee moved out to California where she attended Los Angeles City College and later worked as a library technician in the area. She was still heavily involved in sports at all levels in the area.
Tragically, Gosbee died in 1976 at the age of 40 when she was struck by an automobile while crossing a street in Glendale, California.
Gosbee's legacy, however, continued to live on. In 1988 she was included as part of a permanent display named "Women in Baseball" in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Gosbee was also posthumously inducted into the Gloucester High School Hall of Fame and will now have a field in her home town named in her honor.
"Annie worked hard at it and accomplished her dreams," Murray said. "It's been a long journey and it's nice to see her memory will be carried on for generations."