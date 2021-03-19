The Gloucester "indoor" track and field team was slated to open its Fall 2 slate on Thursday afternoon against Swampscott, but as it has all school year, COVID-19 threw a curve ball into the mix.
Due to COVID protocols involving Swampscott High, which also saw its football game Friday night against Danvers cancelled, the opening meet of the season has been postponed.
That means Gloucester's season opener is now on Wednesday at Peabody High (4 p.m.).
Due to the last minute postponement, Gloucester treated Thursday's practice as a dress rehearsal, competing in uniform as if it were a meet, although the times did not count.
The Fall 2 season in the Northeastern Conference has track teams competing both indoors and outdoors to keep athletes distanced. A lot of the indoor field events, such as the shot put and long jump, are being held indoors. Track events, however, are being held outdoors.
Although the Fishermen will be competing outdoors on the Newell Stadium track, the races will still be at indoor distances. That affects the sprint and hurdle events.
After the season opener at Peabody, Gloucester will host Saugus on April 1, travel to Winthrop on April 8 and host Salem on April 15. A makeup date with Swampscott has not yet been determined.