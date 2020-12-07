The 2010's were a decade of transition for the Gloucester football program as the 2010-2019 seasons brought many ups and downs and saw the program go through every form of rebuilding and reloading imaginable.
The Fishermen opened the decade as top dog in the NEC, and one of the top programs in the state, with a Super Bowl crown in 2010, the third under legendary head coach Paul Ingram.
From there, Tony Zerilli took over for Ingram and cut his teeth through a pair of rebuilding seasons before bringing the program back to prominence with five NEC crowns and a sectional title in 2018.
Last fall saw Gloucester back on the rebuilding trail under first year head coach Dan O'Connor and the team is looking to grow from a tough 2019 season if and when it hits the field for the "Fall 2" season in late February.
From 2010-19, Gloucester put together a record of 65-48 with six winning seasons, all six of them leading to at least a share of a Northeastern Conference title. The program also went 8-5 in the postseason including a 6-5 record in the current expanded playoff format, which began in 2013.
Here's a look at some more memorable moments of the 2010's.
BEST GAMES
1. Gloucester 19, Beverly 15; 2015 Division 3 Northeast Quarterfinals- The Fishermen went 62 yards in 70 seconds, snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat when quarterback Mike Cody hit Alex Militello for a seven-yard touchdown with 3.7 seconds to go. The win avenged a 35-0 regular season loss to the rival Panthers.
2. Gloucester 14, Lynn Classical 7; 2010 regular season- The November clash at Newell Stadium was the toughest test of the year for the eventual unbeaten, Super Bowl champion Fishermen. In typical Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical fashion, this game came down to something wacky as a botched snap on a punt from the Rams set up Gloucester inside the 10 yard line for the eventual winning score.
3. Gloucester 15, Lynn Classical 14; 2013 season opener- The Fishermen opened up the newly refurbished Newell Stadium in style with a narrow win over a long time rival in another crazy game. This time Gloucester won on a late Eli Horne field goal but that was only the start of the late drama. Gloucester took an intentional safety in the waning minutes to make it 15-14 and then had to recover a Classical fumble inside the red zone on the ensuing drive to lock up the win.
4. Gloucester 41, Danvers 28; 2017 Thanksgiving- A shootout is not something one would come to expect from Gloucester and Danvers but that's what happened at Newell Stadium in 2017. Gloucester running back Jan Pena-Ortiz set a program record 326 yards while Danvers quarterback Justin Mullaney also set a record with 419 through the air. Gloucester was able to hold off a Falcons comeback bid for the win.
5. Gloucester 14, Danvers 7; 2015 Thanksgiving- We go from a shootout to a total slug fest. The hits kept coming in this one and Gloucester was able to outlast the Falcons at Newell Stadium. Two long touchdown runs from Christian Sanfilippo in the second half led to the Gloucester victory.
BEST MOMENTS
1. The 2010 Super Bowl championship highlights the decade of success. The Fishermen capped off a 50-2 run from 2007-10 with a third Super Bowl title and second in a row. It was the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. It is the sixth Super Bowl title in program history and 10th state championship.
2. The 2018 Division 4 North Sectional title was a big moment for the program. The current playoff format is a war of attrition and Gloucester was able to slug its way through the sectional tournament with dominant wins over Melrose, Revere and Wayland. It takes serious physical and mental toughness to make it through the tournament and Gloucester had both in spades.
3. Christian Sanfilippo shattered the program's rushing records this decade. From 2014-16 Sanfilippo ran for 3,517 yards. He also set a program record with 2,004 yards on the ground during his senior year in 2016, a season where he scored 26 of his 41 career touchdowns. He is also the only back in program history with two 1,000 yard rushing seasons. It's tough to envision anyone threatening Sanfilippo's marks in the near future.
4. Jan Pena-Ortiz was an absolute force during the 2018 season and that run started in 2017 season where he finished up the year with the program's single season rushing record of 326 yards in the aforementioned win over Danvers. Pena-Ortiz put up quite a career of his own. He directly followed Sanfilippo and actually finished up his career with the second highest rushing total in program history with over 2,800 yards on the ground including 1,590 in 2018.
BEST TEAMS
1. 2010- A no-brainer here, the 2010 Fishermen are one of the best teams in program history. The team finished the season at 13-0 and took home a second straight Division 1A Super Bowl championship. A potent offense and a punishing defense saw this Fishermen team outscore opponents 433-123; that's an average score per game of 33-9. This team had no weakness and it showed on the field each and every week.
2. 2018- The 2018 Fishermen took home the program's one and only sectional championship under the current format, dominating three straight teams for the Division 4 North crown. The team also won the Northeastern Conference "Central" Division, as it was known at the time. Gloucester came one win shy of a Super Bowl berth, falling to eventual state champ Nashoba in the state semifinals. The team was powered by a dynamic offense that had a knack for wearing teams down late in games.
3. 2013- No. 1 and No. 2 were easy choices, but things get a bit more dicey after that. The 2013 team gets the nod over the next two because of the way it went out. The 2013 Fishermen didn't have the most eye popping record that season, finishing 7-4, but they proved to be Super Bowl caliber by the end of the season. The team lost to Tewksbury in the Division 3 Northeast Semifinals, but they gave the eventual Super Bowl champ their biggest test of the postseason by far. This team also came the closest to beating Marblehead this decade, falling by only two points on the road.
4. 2015- The 9-2 team in 2015 was another juggernaut that won a NEC championship and reached the sectional semifinals. This team turned in the best game of the decade, the aforementioned Beverly playoff win. The team was eventually eliminated by arch nemesis Marblehead in the sectional semifinals.
6. 2016- The 2016 Fishermen went 8-3, won a NEC title and also reached the sectional semifinals before bowing out in the sectional semifinals with their second straight postseason loss to Marblehead. The team was led by the aforementioned record setting rushing performance by Sanfilippo.