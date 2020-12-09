The Manchester Essex football team saw its share of ups and downs over the course of the 2010’s. After moving to the Cape Ann League in 2011, league wins were tough to come by for the smallest school in the league and a lot of talented teams were much stronger than their record showed. Currently, the team plays an independent schedule, which debuted in 2019 to the tune of an 8-2 record. Through it all, the Hornets were competitive against all comers, putting together four winning seasons and reaching the postseason three times including a trip to the sectional finals last fall.
Mike Athanas and Jeff Hutton evenly split the decade as head coaches with Athanas going from 2010-14 and Hutton from 2015-19. The program put together a record of 48-59.
Here’s a look at some of the best games, moments and teams of the 2010’s for Manchester Essex football.
BEST GAMES
1. Manchester Essex 42, Brighton 28, Division 3A North Quarterfinals- The Hornets were the lower seed and had to travel to Harvard Stadium to face the Boston City League champion Bengals. All they did was put on an offensive clinic en route to a 42-28 win that was not as close as the final score indicates. Senior running back Chris Dumont was a one man wrecking crew in the game with 246 yards and five touchdowns.
2. Manchester Essex 30, Georgetown 7, Division 7 North Quarterfinals- Unlike the game previously mentioned, this one was much closer than the final score indicates. The Hornets run to the sectional finals started with a game against their Thanksgiving rivals at Hyland Field. It was a 13-7 game heading into the fourth quarter before the Hornets exploded for 17 points in the final frame. A.J. Pallazola’s 100-yard interception return sealed the deal, making it 23-7.
3. Manchester Essex 21, Austin Prep 18, 2011 regular season- This early October non-league clash came down to one final play. Trailing 18-14 and facing a fourth-and-goal, Athanas reached for a seldom used screen pass. Quarterback Cory Burnham rolled right and then threw left to Jake Fitzgerald, who had a wall of blockers and found the end zone for the Manchester Essex win.
4. Manchester Essex 46, Northeast 34, 2017 season opener- This game was a barn burner and the Hornets offense was unstoppable on the day. Led by Robbie Sarmanian’s 213 yards rushing and five touchdowns, Manchester Essex lit up the scoreboard. The two teams traded scores early but the Hornets pulled away late with a couple of defensive stops that were answered with scores.
5. Manchester Essex 16, Hamilton-Wenham 12, 2015 regular season- The Hornets were in command most of the game, taking a 16-0 lead into the fourth quarter only to see the Generals come charging back. Hamilton-Wenham scored twice in the fourth but missed both two-point conversion tries. The Hornets then recovered a last ditch onside kick attempt to hang on for the win. A standout defensive effort led the way.
BEST MOMENTS
1. The 2019 team’s turnaround and trip to the Division 7 North Finals highlighted the decade. Coming off of a 2018 season where the program was hovering around 20 kids, forcing a forfeit and an uncertain season, the program bounced back with increased numbers and thrived while playing an independent schedule. The Hornets went 8-2, eventually falling to Greater Lawrence in the sectional finals.
2. Robbie Sarmanian put up some big numbers in the Hornets backfield this decade, none more impressive than his back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons in 2016 and 2017. Sarmanian, who was also an all league defensive back, could play any backfield position for the Hornets, which helped him become one of the most prolific rushers in program history.
3. The program’s playoff debut in the current system was a rousing success in the opening round of the 2013 state tournament. The Hornets traveled to Brighton as the lower seed and dominated in the aforementioned win. Dumont put together one of the best individual performances one will see in any sport in that game en route to a 1,000 yard season.
BEST TEAMS
1. 2017- The 2017 Hornets didn’t have the best record of the decade (6-5) or make the deepest postseason run, but they were the most talented team. In 2017 the team had to navigate a deep Cape Ann League, where they are at a big disadvantage — much more than other sports — being the smallest school in the league. If this team played an easier schedule it would not have had to travel to No. 1 St. Mary’s in Round 1, it would have ran into the eventual sectional champs at least a round or two later. The 2017 Hornets were dynamic on both sides of the ball and were competitive with all of those much larger CAL schools on the schedule. This was the most balanced team of the decade.
2. 2019- Last fall the program made its deepest state tournament run in the current postseason format, which began in 2013, reaching the Division 7 North Finals. This team was powered by a big and physical line on both sides of the ball and the ability to grind teams down late in games. Combine that with a balanced offense that could make plays in the run and passing games and you have an 8-2 season, the program’s best record since 2009.
3. 2013- Another physical team that could wear down opponents of any size. The Hornets went 6-5 but reached the sectional semifinals after an impressive opening round playoff win at Brighton. The 2013 team had the best CAL slate of any team this decade, going 3-2 to get into the postseason before running into a tough Northeast squad in the semifinal round.
4. 2015- Jeff Hutton’s first season as head coach saw the Hornets just miss the playoffs at 3-4, but eventually finish with a winning record thanks to a pair of hard fought consolation wins and a win on Thanksgiving. Manchester Essex debuted the Wing-T in 2015 and the team transitioned nicely, competing every week and picking up some impressive wins along the way, the most notable a 16-12 win over Hamilton-Wenham.