The MIAA High School Football Super Bowl games take place all day today at Gillette Stadium as the top teams in their respective divisions will be battling for state supremacy.
Gloucester did not get to the big game this season, but it has now been 10-years since one of its most memorable Super Bowl wins. In 2009, The Fishermen capped off a second 13-0 season and second Super Bowl title in three seasons with a 33-14 win over Bridgewater-Raynham at Gillette Stadium in blizzard conditions for the Division 1A Super Bowl crown.
It was Gloucester's third straight Super Bowl appearance and the second in a run of three in four years from 2007-10 under head coach Paul Ingram.
"That team was a lot of fun to coach," Ingram said. "It was a combination of a senior class and junior class that had good chemistry on and off the field. There was a lot of talent but they all really understood the game and what we were trying to do on offense and defense. That put them over the top."
The players
Heading into the 2009 season, the Fishermen were hit hard by graduation coming off of a Super Bowl berth in 2008, a loss to a stacked Duxbury team.
There were a lot of new starters on the field, but Fishermen fans learned quickly what the team and its coaches knew all along, there were a ton of talented players waiting in the wings for their shot.
The offense was led by the record-setting rushing of Conor Ressel, who set a program single season (1,924) and career (2,555) rushing record that season to go along with 30 touchdowns.
Brett Cahill was the team's quarterback and threw 12 touchdowns to no interceptions in his first season as a starter. Jordan Shairs and Ali D'Angelo split time at fullback with Brandon Cusumano and Gilbert Brown each playing wingback. Brown moved from the wing to tight end after starter Chris Unis was hit with an injury in the second half of the season. Adam Philpott and Mike Tomaino round out the skill players as they shared snaps at split end.
"There were a lot of game breakers that could do multiple things at multiple positions," Ingram said. "Conor was a workhorse back. Brett was a baseball catcher and had a quick release and he was fearless in the pocket. Everyone could make plays with the ball but the key was they all blocked for each other when they didn't have the ball."
The offensive line had a new look in ‘09 with Gus Margiotta as the only starter returning from the previous season. But that position quickly established itself as a big time strength. Margiotta played center with guards Jeff Lane and Ryan Fulford flanking him and Andrew Mizzoni and Anthony Latassa playing the tackle spots.
"There were a lot of new starters but they played so well together," Ingram said. "Margiotta was a leader inside and we had great guards. Fulford always found a way to get the job done no matter what and Lane was very versatile."
Defensively, Gloucester devastated opponents with an aggressive, blitz-heavy style that had quarterbacks running for their lives. But they could also stop the run, which really came in handy in the Super Bowl win.
Max Millefoglie, Margiotta, Latassa, Unis and Mizzoni made up a stellar defensive line with Brian Ingersoll also seeing significant action. Cahill, Brown and Shairs were the linebackers with Philpott, Tomaino, Ressel, Cusumano and D'Angelo all seeing time in the secondary.
"They could stop the run and the pass," Ingram said. "Offensively and defensively they were just smart football players. They weren't afraid to give suggestions about what they saw out there and I was happy to listen because it was clear they understood the weaknesses of the other teams and what they were trying to do to stop us."
The road to the Super Bowl
The road to the Gillette Stadium was an interesting one for the Fishermen as they rolled through five wins before their first big challenge of the season at Masconomet.
The Chieftains were a team the Fishermen beat in the playoffs in ‘07 and ‘08 and they had a lot of those players returning. Gloucester found a way to come out with a 21-14 win on the road.
Four weeks later, the 9-0 Fishermen traveled to Manning Field against an always tough Lynn Classical team, and survived for a 21-14 win.
The tightest game of the season was in the Division 1A State Semifinals against a Westford Academy team that came to play and gave Gloucester some trouble with its knack to pull at the football while tackling the ball carrier. Gloucester lost five fumbles in the game but still managed to come away with a 34-28 win at Manning Field in Lynn.
"It was very atypical for the team to lose five fumbles," Ingram said. "But they were resilient and kept coming back. Westford had a lot of talent but the kids found a way to win. Most teams would not have the mental toughness to come back and win after losing five fumbles. The funny thing is, we go and play in the snow in Gillette the next week and only fumbled once."
Unforgettable night at Gillette
On that night, December 5, 2009, Gloucester and Bridgewater-Raynham were the final game on the schedule, an 8 p.m. start. As the Division 1 Super Bowl hit halftime prior to Gloucester's game, snow began to fall on Gillette Stadium and it never let up. In fact, it only increased as the Everett vs. Xaverian Super Bowl wore on.
"There was talk about moving the game to the next day," Ingram said. "But everyone wanted to play, coaches and players."
The Fishermen were right at home in the snow and controlled the Super Bowl from start to finish.
After winning the coin toss, which was held off the field prior to the game due to the weather, Gloucester deferred and made the decision to play with the wind at its back to open up the contest.
That strategy worked to perfection as the defense forced a three-and-out and a bad snap on a punt saw the Fishermen offense start up at the Trojans seven, where they quickly scored to take a 7-0 lead on a Shairs run.
Ressel's 52-yard touchdown after another Trojans punt made it 13-0 with under five minutes coming off the clock.
"It seemed like we had the wind at our backs for a long time," Ingram said. "We took advantage of the conditions and jumped right out on them. With the way the kids played defense and the snow it was tough to come back."
Bridgewater-Raynham cut the lead to 13-7, but that was as close as the score would get as Gloucester scored 20 more unanswered points to take a 33-7 lead in the middle of the fourth before the Trojans found the end zone one last time.
The running back was working in the snow as Ressel, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, ran for 189 yards on 19 carries with Shairs going for 68 on 10 carries. The passing was also working as Cahill threw a pair of touchdown passes. One to Cusumano to make it 19-7, a real turning point in the game, and another on a swing pass to Ressel in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Gloucester held the Trojans to 151 yards of total offense and held the rushing attack to just 60 yards.
The win capped off the second of three 13-0 seasons in program history and the third of four unbeaten and untied seasons.
"The chemistry was just too strong," Ingram said. "Everyone trusted in each other. I'm confident I could get them down the field today and they could still execute the offense and the defense."
