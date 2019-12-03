The winter high school sports season had a bit of a soft opening on Monday afternoon.
While Gloucester and Rockport both went through the opening day of preseason workouts and tryouts, the weather forced Manchester Essex to bump the first day back to Tuesday.
Local basketball, hockey, indoor track, wrestling and swim teams will have a quick turnaround from the first day of tryouts as the regular season opens in less than two weeks.
All six basketball teams on Cape Ann opening up regular season play on Friday, December 13 with both the Gloucester and Rockport hockey teams starting the regular season the following day.
The regular season runs until mid February with the state tournament to follow in March.
