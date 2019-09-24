The Gloucester cross country team took on Winthrop on Tuesday at Stage Fort Park and split the two races with the boys picking up their first win of the season.
The boys squad swept the Vikings by a score of 15-50 to improve to 1-3. Max Littman led the charge with the win as teammates Nick Poulin and Harry Pelosi followed.
Lillie Favazza won the girls race and Kayla Pennimpede performed well, but the Vikings had them out numbered for the win.
Gloucester returns to action next Wednesday against Lynn English at the Lynn Woods Reservation (4 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.