Playing its first game in two weeks and off to a slow, rusty start in Monday's Division 3 North Quarterfinal, the Gloucester baseball team needed someone to give them a spark. Enter Zach Abbott.
Gloucester's senior captain gave the team the jump it needed with five innings of shutout ball on the mound and a key two-RBI hit to wake up the Gloucester offense in an eventual 4-0 win over Triton at Nate Ross Field.
"Sometimes you need someone to carry you through a few innings and Zach did that for us today," said Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile, whose team moves to 11-4 with the win and advances to its fourth straight sectional quarterfinal. "Not playing in two weeks is tough but we have also had trouble with slow starts this season. But Zach got us through it against a very solid team and we're happy to advance."
No. 6 Gloucester will be at home again in the Division 3 North Quarterfinals as a familiar opponent will be visiting Nate Ross Field on Wednesday in No. 19 Saugus, 7-2 winners over Latin Academy on Monday afternoon.
The Fishermen and Sachems split a pair of regular season games with Saugus taking the first meeting, 1-0 and Gloucester coming back for an 11-6 win, a game Gloucester broke open late.
"We know them well and they have some players that gave us trouble in the regular season," Gentile said. "We need to be the team we were in the second half of today's game. We really came around after a slow start to play well."
After a quiet first two innings, leadoff hitter Jack Costanzo got the Gloucester offense going with a base hit to open the third after a lengthy at bat. Zach Oliver followed with a double to the fence in left and then Abbott drove them both in with a single to make it 2-0.
The Fishermen added a run in the fourth when Joseph Orlando came in to score on a Brett Moore double after reaching on a single. Costanzo capped the scoring in the fifth when he doubled, was sacrificed over to third by Oliver and then came in to score on a delayed after Zach Morris (walk) broke for second and drew a throw from the catcher.
"Jack is a good player in so many ways," Gentile said. "He got the offense started with a good at bat and he's so smart on the bases. Getting that run to make it 4-0 was huge for us mentally. We can really go after hitters with a four run lead."
Moore came out of the bullpen and threw 1 2/3 innings scoreless with Tommy Elliott recording the final out.