Jack Delaney stepped up to the tee box on the Par 3 second hole at Bass Rocks Golf Club on Tuesday against Salem.
The freshman perfectly struck an iron shot that lofted its way towards the green on the downhill, 161 yard hole. After bouncing on the green, the ball rolled right into the pin for a hole-in-one.
That was the big highlight of the day for the Fishermen, who performed well but dropped a close one to the Witches, 37-35. The loss drops Gloucester to 4-10 on the season.
Ryan Bergin was the top performer of the day for the Fishermen as he won his match 8-1. Matt Taormina also picked up a 5-4 win for the Fishermen and while the other six matches were close, the Witches won all of them to squeak out the victory.
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday against Swampscott back at Bass Rocks Golf Club (4 p.m.), the first of four matches remaining on the season.
