The Young Legends Street Hockey League had to make drastic changes if it wanted to play the 2020 season.
The annual summer youth street hockey league that takes place each summer at Stage Fort Park was set to start at the opening of Phase 3 in late July, but the league found out at the last minute that street hockey as it is traditionally played did not meet the social distancing guidelines and the league would have to modify to play a season.
“About 24 hours before the season was set to start we got the word from the city that we couldn’t play,” said Carl Ellis, league president. “By Governor Baker’s Phase 3 opening rules, we had to really make some changes. So the league got together and worked on some ideas.”
The final idea that they landed on made big changes to how the game was played, but it gave the kids a chance to compete. The idea was bubble hockey, where each player could operate in a circled off bubble in order to follow social distancing rules. It was played similar to the table hockey games seen in arcades.
“It’s an idea we came up with based off of a street hockey program in Montreal that we heard about. It’s a big difference, but we made it work,” Ellis said. “In street hockey most players just chase after the ball, so they had to adjust. But they got into a rhythm with it eventually. Some players thought some of the changes were good because it made players stick to a position and learn it.
It was a little slower and it did look a lot different. But we got to have our season and the kids got to be active again. We felt this was the safest way to do it and they made the best out of it. It ended up being a good year.”
The season finished up this past weekend with its annual playoffs. Usually, the league plays the entire postseason in a day, but this year it was stretched over three days to follow Phase 3 guidelines.
All six teams made the playoffs, and in the end it was the Bruins that came away with the championship by beating the Rangers in the playoffs. Brett Cunningham of the Bruins was honored with the President’s Award while Owen McNally of the Rangers earned the Director’s Award, both for their dedication and commitment to the program.