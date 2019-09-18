The Rockport boys soccer team was minutes away from picking up its biggest win of the season.
The Vikings had a one-goal edge over Cape Ann League Baker Division frontrunner Manchester Essex, but the Hornets were ramping up the pressure in the late stages of the contest.
With under five minutes to play, Kai Carroll sent a free kick into the box, where it found the head of Kellen Furse, deflected off the back of a Rockport back and into the net for the tying tally. Both teams left Ryan Curley Field with a point in a 2-2 draw.
With the tie, Manchester Essex remains at the top of the CAL Baker standings, moving to 4-1-2 (4-0-2 in the CAL). The Vikings are right behind at 5-1-1 (4-1-1 in the CAL).
"It was a very well played game on both ends," Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. "We did a lot of good things. We're disappointed we didn't finish it off but that's why Manchester Essex is the team to beat in the Cape Ann League.
Hornets head coach Rob Bilsbury was also quick to credit the quality of play on the field.
"It was just a typical Manchester Essex vs. Rockport game, another instant classic," he said. "Rockport played well but we just kept grinding and got the equalizer late."
It was the Vikings that came out and controlled play on their home field in the first half, scoring the first two goals of the game in the opening 20 minutes.
Rockport opened the scoring only four minutes in when Andrew Guelli got some room on the right wing and slid a perfectly placed pass to Frew Rowen, who was streaking up the middle of the field. Rowen broke in alone and put it inside the far post for a 1-0 Rockport lead.
The Vikings struck again only 13 minutes later on a great sequence from Colby Kelly. The sophomore was initially stopped on a slick diving stop from Hornet's keeper Ben Gutal to his right, but he regained possession and buried a shot to make it 2-0.
Both teams had a few chances to get another in the first half, but both keepers came up big as Camden Wheeler made several big stops to keep the Hornets off the board.
"Both goalies made goal saving stops," Curley said. "We really came out strong early and I thought we had a few chances to put it away. But credit Manchester Essex, they're never out of it and this isn't the first time they've done that this year."
"Rockport played their game in the first half," Bilsbury said. "They had good possession and they played strong, physical defense."
In the second half, Manchester Essex got right back into the game when Kai Carroll dribbled to his right to create some room at the top of the box and placed his shot just inside the left post to cut the Rockport lead to 2-1.
From there, the play continued to be back-and-forth with both teams having their moments until the Hornets started to ramp up the pressure in the final 10 minutes.
After a few near misses and big saves from Wheeler, Carroll's free kick found the head of Furse, who was blanketed by the Rockport defense all night, for the tying tally.
"Instead of our possession game we just wanted to keep moving the ball forward," Bilsbury said. "Kellen was a little frustrated because they were marking him all night but he was able to get his head on that free kick. We are happy with the point and with the way we played."
