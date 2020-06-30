1959- The Beachcombers
1960- No Record
1961- No Record
1962- No Record
1963- No Record
1964- The Gondoliers
1965- The Gondoliers
1966- Young at Heart
1967- No Record
1968- No Record
1969- No Record
1970- The Young Scrods
1971- The Youngsters
1972- The All Beefers
1973- No winner
1974- The All Beefers
1975- No Winner
1976- No Winner
1977- The Kids
1978- Mean Machine
1979- Mean Machine
1980- The Kids
1981- The Kids
1982- The Kids
1983- Desire
1984- Desire
1985- Desire
1986- Desire
1987- Raging Bulls
1988- Raging Bulls
1989- Raging Bulls
1990- The Stoppers
1991- Allied Forces
1992- Allied Forces
1993- Over the Top
1994- Determination
1995- Determination
1996- Die Hard
1997- Die Hard
1998- Stayin Alive
1999- Perfect Storm
2000- Kaos
2001- Synergy
2002- Kaos
2003- Fast and Furious
2004- Tutta Forza
2005- Sleepy’s Heavy Artillery
2006- G-Force
2007- Seize the Moment
2008- Seize the Moment
2009- Kaos
2010- Kaos
2011- Kaos
2012- Closing Time
2013- Kaos
2014- Wharf Rats
2015- Lock ‘n Load
2016- Forza Furia
2017- The Merger
2018- Iron Village
2019- The Merger