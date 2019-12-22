Wrestling
Gloucester wrestling turned in a strong performance on Saturday at the Son’s of Italy Tournament in Wilmington, a deep tournament with wrestlers from programs all over Eastern Mass.
Led by a medal their three captains, the Fishermen turned in an eighth place finish as a team.
Senior captain Liam Donahue and junior captain Quinten Ulrich were Gloucester’s top performers as both earned a spot in the finals in their respective weight classes, both coming in second. Donahue also earned career win No. 100 en route to his spot in the finals.
Senior captain Lawrence Scola also had a big day as he reached the semifinals, finishing up in fourth place.
The team is back in action on Friday at the Pentucket Holiday Tournament.
Track
The Gloucester indoor track team saw its underclassmen take the stage on Saturday in the annual Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Beverly High School.
The girls turned in a fourth place finish on the day with 32 points while the boys finished sixth with 28 points.
Sophomores Ella Young, Jenna Hoofnagle and Andrew Coelho led the way for Gloucester.
Young turned in a first place finish in the high jump to go along with a fourth place finish in the hurdles and a sixth place finish in the 4x400m relay with Grace Boucher, Jenna Church and Laci Bouchie. Hoofnagle won the shot put while Coelho won the 600m. Coelho was also part of the second place 4x400m relay team along with Tommy Elliott, Danny Hafey and Allan Segura-Jimenez.
For the girls,
Lindo Toromo finished third in the shot put and Boucher was sixth in the 1,000m,
Gloucester dominated the boys 600m as Elliott finished fourth and Hafey fifth. Nick Poulin also scored for the boys with a third place finish in the mile.
Girls Basketball
Rockport 48 Mt. Alvernia 21
The Vikings stay hot in the early stages of the season moving to 3-0 on the year.
A strong defensive effort saw Rockport race out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back en route to a blowout win.
Kylie Schrock scored 27 to pace the Vikings offense. Holly Gagnon and Taylor Frost dominated on the boards as Gagnon had 11 rebounds and Frost 10 togo along with seven points. Zoe Lucido was Rockport’s defensive standout while Lauren Ryan also played well on defense and drew praise from head coach Mike Wilson for facilitating the offense.
Rockport returns to the floor on Friday in the Second Annual Rockport Holiday Tournament. The host Vikings take on Essex Tech in the opening round on Friday (5 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
Rockport 62, Notre Dame Cristo Rey 51
The Vikings picked up their first win of the season at home on Saturday to move to 1-3 on the year.
Gavyn Hillier led the way for Rockport with 29 points, Austin Matus had 16, going 12-for-12 from the free throw line.
Rockport returns to action on Friday and Saturday in the Rockport Holiday Tournament. The Vikings host Matignon in the first round on Friday night (7 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.